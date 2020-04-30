Young Nigerian researcher goes to bat against forest fires

As she peered into the collection chamber of her harp trap, Iroro Tanshi instinctively knew she had caught something peculiar. It was small, with large ears, and a button-like patch on its nose. A thrill of excitement surged through her as she pulled out her identification guide. It was definitely not the familiar Noack’s roundleaf bat (Hipposideros ruber) she trapped every night in the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary in southeast Nigeria’s Cross River state during that 2016 season. Paging through the guide, she quickly realized she had just trapped a short-tailed roundleaf bat (Hipposideros curtus). It had been 43 years since the last reported capture in the wild. And this was the first record of this species in Nigeria. “I struggled to sleep that night,” said the 35-year-old biologist. Buoyed by her discovery, Tanshi and her team of more than half a dozen field assistants combed through 45 caves in the Afi sanctuary and the nearby Okwangwo division of Cross River National Park intermittently over the next three years. They found a single cave roost in Okwangwo, harboring fewer than 20 individuals of these insectivorous bats. Listed as vulnerable by the IUCN, the short-tailed roundleaf bat was previously known to occur only in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, where some of the known roosts have since been destroyed. “This is one of Africa’s rarest bats, occupying a geographical area of less than 200,000 square kilometer [77,200 square miles], within which it probably occupies a range of less than 2,000 km² — the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay