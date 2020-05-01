Coronavirus: Animals in zoos 'lonely' without visitors

From BBC

A number of zoos around the world are reporting that their animals are becoming “lonely” without visitors.

Zoos have had to close to members of the public due to Covid-19.

At Phoenix Zoo, keepers have lunch dates with elephants and orangutans, and one sociable bird needs frequent visits. Primates have gone looking for missing visitors.

Dublin Zoo said animals were also “wondering what’s happened to everyone”.

Director Leo Oosterweghel said the animals look at him in surprise.

“They come up and have a good look. They are used to visitors,” he told the Irish Times.

At Orana Wildlife Park in New Zealand, rhinos and giraffes were turning up for their scheduled “meet the public” appearances.

“The kea and gorillas particularly seem to be missing people, they really enjoy seeing the public,” spokesman Nathan Hawke told the Guardian.

Phoenix Zoo reported a change in behaviour in their animals.

Linda Hardwick, communications director told the BBC: “We have noticed that some of our more “social” animals are not a fan of the stay at home and social distancing orders. Primates especially have noticed our guests are gone and go looking for them.”

Without visitors, some animals lack stimulation, Paul Rose, lecturer in animal behaviour at the University of Exeter, told the BBC.

“Some individuals, such as primates and parrots get a lot of enrichment from viewing and engaging with visitors. It is beneficial to the animal’s wellbeing and quality of life. If this stimulation is not there, then the animals are lacking the enrichment,” he said.

To ensure animals are kept occupied, he said animals should be let out into their enclosures as normal.

At Phoenix Zoo, keepers are