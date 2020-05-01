COVID-19 no excuse for dropping guard against illegal fishing, Indonesia says

JAKARTA — Fishers are taking advantage of a perceived drop in enforcement amid the COVID-19 crisis to operate illegally in Indonesian waters, officials say. Indonesia has since November 2014 banned foreign fishing boats from operating in its waters, home to some of the world’s richest fish stocks. Indonesian fisheries law also bans destructive fishing methods, including the use of explosives and cyanide. But travel bans and other restrictions imposed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic appear to have encouraged some fishers to try their luck. “In conditions like these, destructive fishing practices are potentially increasing, and this must remain a concern for all authorities and regional governments,” Haeru Rahayu, the director-general of marine and fisheries resources at the Indonesian fisheries ministry, told Mongabay. Authorities have seized at least 19 foreign fishing boats since March 1, a day before the country reported its first confirmed COVID-19 cases. These boats bore the flags of Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, and were caught in separate incidents off North Natuna, in the Sulawesi Sea, and in the Malacca Strait. At the same time the government has also reported a growing number of cases of destructive fishing by local fishers across the archipelago. An Indonesian maritime patrol monitors for signs of illegal fishing in the country’s waters. Image courtesy of Indonesia’s Marine and Fisheries Ministry. A foreign boat seized by an Indonesian patrol for fishing illegally in the country’s waters. Image courtesy of Indonesia’s Marine and Fisheries Ministry. Haeru said his team had anticipated…This article was originally published on Mongabay

