Flooding devastates Ecuador’s indigenous communities in the Amazon

Extreme flooding in the Ecuadoran Amazon has caused widespread disarray along the banks of the Bobonaza River, all amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past couple of weeks, the surging water levels have left hundreds homeless, washing away homes, schools, crops, animals and a bridge in the Sarayaku indigenous community. The floods have also affected the Pacayaku and Teresa Mama indigenous communities. "I don't think any one of us imagined how bad it would be," said Helena Gualinga, an environmental and indigenous rights defender and resident of the Sarayaku community. "We've seen floods before, but never anything this devastating or big. This one was completely different. The river reached levels that we never actually thought possible before." View of devastation from above the Sarayaku community. Image by Helena S. Gualinga. In Helena's community, 30 families lost their homes, and the flooding destroyed many schools near the river. As the pandemic has forced the world into a global sabbatical, shaken by an atmosphere of all-embracing uncertainty, one thing is for sure: the likely effects of climate change stop for nothing. The virus, of course, has wreaked chaos in many hospitals. Proper equipment such as masks, ventilators and beds are in short supply, and experts fear the situation could get worse before it gets better. But in many of Ecuador's indigenous communities, these basic resources are scarce under normal circumstances. Acquiring them now, should the disease take hold in these communities, seems all but inconceivable.

