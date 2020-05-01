Forests 'can take cover to resist alien invaders'

From BBC

Native woodlands can resist the spread of invasive species by blocking daylight reaching the forest floor, researchers have suggested.

They found the amount of light available in the spring and the autumn was “critical” for buckthorn, an alien invasive species in North America.

Invasive species dominate a local habitat and squeeze out native species and cost a vast sum to control.

The findings appear in the Forest Ecology and Management journal.

The team, comprising researchers from US and Australian universities, decided to focus its attention on common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica), which is an invasive shrub species in North America.

It out-competes native plants and degrades soils and forests, to the detriment of humans and other wildlife.

Uninvited guest

“In Minnesota alone, we spend millions of dollars each year managing buckthorn invasions and lose much more in the form of reduced forest quality,” said co-author Michael Schuster from the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Minnesota.

Dr Schuster explained that in order to create environments that resist invasion by buckthorn, and thus avoid those costs and impacts of the natural capital, it was necessary to understand which forest characteristics offered the greatest influence on the success or failure of buckthorn plants becoming established.

“Canopy structure determines a lot about the conditions experienced by invading buckthorn, so we asked how changes in the composition of forest canopies might make those forests more or less vulnerable to buckthorn invasions,” he told BBC News.

In their experiment, the team grew buckthorn seedlings under a variety of different canopies and measured the light available to the seedlings.

These included one made up from deciduous species, such as birch, another from evergreen species, such as pine, and another from a mixture of deciduous and evergreen species.

At the end of the three-year experiment, Dr Schuster observed: “Using these observations in combination with a