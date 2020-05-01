From a Sri Lankan rainforest, a new species of orchid blooms

COLOMBO — A rare new orchid described from a tropical lowland rainforest in Sri Lanka now bears the name of two of the island’s pioneering forest ecologists. A new paper published in the journal Biotaxa identifies the new discovery as Gastrodia gunatillekeorum, a species found in just three small populations comprising fewer than 100 mature individuals. That makes it both habitat specific and endangered. In naming the petite orchid, researchers dedicated it to two of the island’s top ecologists, Nimal Gunatilleke and Savitri Gunatilleke from the University of Peradeniya. “This is our humble tribute to this unique couple for their immense contribution in the field of ecology and for encouraging, mentoring and nurturing future ecologists of Sri Lanka,” said Pankaj Kumar, co-author of the new study and botanist with the Hong Kong-based Kadoorie Farm and Botanical Garden. Gastrodia are mycotrophic plants — those that rely on fungus for their nutrition — and as such occur in highly specific locations, given that fungi are also highly specific to the habitat where they grow. Kumar said this new species was discovered in the Sinharaja lowland rainforest, an area dominated by Mesua and Shorea trees. The small orchid bears a close resemblance to G. spatulata, a flower endemic to Indonesia, because they both have white, wide-open and backward-reflexed flower fronts. In G. gunatillekeorum, however, the petals are as long as the outer part of the flower, known as the perianth, while in G. spatulata there are free linear petals inside the perianth tube. Rising out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

