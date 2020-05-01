‘Hummingbird’ spy creature films millions of monarchs taking flight

Up in the cool Mexican mountains, billions of monarch butterflies gather together for the winter. When the sun warms their wings to just the right temperature, the mass of monarchs take flight. This dazzling display has now been filmed like never before — by a hovering spy camera disguised as a hummingbird. The footage is part of PBS NATURE’s Spy in the Wild series. The series features footage from hidden cameras placed inside animatronic “spies” to get an up-close look at the lives of animals. Spy in the Wild explores the idea of animal emotions and tendencies such as a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, and invent. The series makes use of “Spy Creatures” to infiltrate groups of orangutans, meerkats, egrets, tortoises, sloths, cobras and hippos, to name a few. Monarch butterflies overwintering in Mexico. Image by Rafael Saldaña via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). The spy creatures were created by John Downer Productions, Ltd. an award-winning production company based in the U.K. that specializes in making wildlife films. John Downer and his team have pioneered many of the innovative techniques used for filming wildlife in current nature documentaries. In an interview with NATURE, some of the team discussed how their spy cams were made and some of the challenges involved. “We wanted to make a small spy creature that could explore and maneuver through a forest and film one of the most fragile creatures in the entire series, monarch butterflies,” Phil Dalton of John Downer Productions said in the interview.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

