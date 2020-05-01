No more business as usual: Halt dangerous development projects that put our health at risk (commentary)

In 2014, the West African nation of Liberia faced an epidemic outbreak of Ebola, which claimed over 11,000 lives globally. To combat the spread of disease, Liberians were urged to stay home, wash hands frequently, and refrain from touching those who were suspected to be sick. During the height of the outbreak when public gatherings were banned, a prominent agribusiness company expanded its operations by convening community meetings and insisting villagers sign over thousands of hectares of their land, at a time when communities were unable to participate without risking deadly consequences. Civil society cried foul, claiming the company was exploiting the crisis and acquiring communities’ land without their free, prior, informed consent – a right that is enshrined in both international law and the company’s own policies. Years later after the situation stabilized, these claims were affirmed by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, the certification body for the industry. In 2018, Golden Veroleum Liberia was ordered to halt its expansion and renegotiate its agreements with communities. By then, GVL had nearly doubled its land bank and cleared thousands of hectares of West Africa’s last standing forests. Today, as we face a global pandemic, GVL’s shady dealings in Liberia serve as a cautionary tale of how powerful industries exploit crisis for short-term profit. Sunset in the town of Jacksonville, Sinoe County, Liberia. Many residents of Jacksonville claim that GVL desecrated their sacred sites and did not properly seek their consent to operate on their traditional lands. Image by Gaurav…This article was originally published on Mongabay

