Satellite imagery is helping to detect plastic pollution in the ocean

In 2018, Lauren Biermann was scouring a satellite image of the ocean off the coast of the Isle of May, Scotland, searching for signs of floating seaweed for a project at her university. Her eyes were drawn to lines of white dots gently curving along an ocean front. “It was weird because I was seeing floating things that didn’t look like plants, and I didn’t know what they could be,” Biermann, an Earth observation scientist at Plymouth Marine Laboratory in the U.K., told Mongabay. She said she considered the fact that it could be plastic, but found it hard to believe that Scotland had patches of plastic off its coast. “I spent the first three months trying to prove that it wasn’t plastic, so I went and made a library of all of the things floating, like foam and driftwood.” Satellite imagery showing plastic pollution off the coast of Scotland. Image by Lauren Biermann. During her investigation, Biermann came across a project conducted by the University of the Aegean in Greece, in which a team of academic staff and students used drone and satellite image technology to identify “plastic targets,” such as water bottles, plastic bags and fishing nets, on the sea surface. This data helped Biermann connect the dots in her own research. “I went, yes, okay, this is plastic,” Biermann said. “It was the first time I had … data to validate what I had seen in Scotland, and that’s how I could build a spectral signature of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay