Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage

(Reuters) – A strong earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said here , but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.