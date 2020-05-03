Our 20 top conservation and environmental science stories in April 2020

Mongabay continued to see strong readership during April. Our Global English, India, and Latam bureaus all experienced unprecedented levels of traffic as our direct site-wide readership reached 16.9 million pageviews, a 33% increase over last month’s record. Widespread stay-at-home guidance may be a factor in the sharp rise in traffic the past two months. While COVID-19 stories continued to do well in terms of readership, Indonesia-related stories — only two of which were tied to the effects of the pandemic — took six of the 11 spots. 46 of the 165 stories published on news.mongabay.com in April focused on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on conservation, the environment, or indigenous and local communities. Below are the 20 news.mongabay.com stories that had the most pageviews during April 2020. Sinking feeling for Indonesian fishers as COVID-19 hits seafood sales (4/7/20) Written by Falahi Mubaro and M Ambari – 699,446 pageviews. Indonesia is taking measures to prop up declining sales of fish amid a slump in demand caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and shopping malls have been shut down in most large cities across the country as part of social distancing measures, leading to the decline in demand for seafood. Fish exports have also slowed as Indonesia, like many other countries, has restricted its trade with other affected countries. Indonesia had nearly 2,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 6, mostly in Java, with 209 deaths. Indonesian activists denounce a road being built illegally in leopard habitat (3/21/20)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

