Social distancing and coronavirus: The science behind the two-metre rule

Ministers are reported to be considering whether to relax the two-metre rule for social distancing in workplaces.

It could make it easier for people to get back to jobs where it is not always feasible to stay apart.

But a key question is whether that would be safe, given how little is known about how far the virus can spread.

A new report by the government’s scientific advisers is due to be released shortly assessing latest research into the risks.

What does science say about the rule?

There is a wide variety of recommendations in different countries, but a simple guide is that the closer you are to someone who is infected, the greater the risk.

The World Health Organization says that a distance of one metre is safe, while others suggest 1.5m or 1.8m with the UK opting for two metres.

Also the longer you spend in close proximity with them, the more your chances of catching the virus go up.

That’s why the UK government says that where face-to-face contact is essential, “this should be kept to 15 minutes or less wherever possible”.

And one leading scientist says that timing can really make a difference.

“Spending two seconds one metre apart is as dangerous as spending one minute two metres apart,” he says.

Where does the two-metre rule come from?

Surprisingly, it can be traced back to research in the 1930s.

Back then scientists established that droplets of liquid released by coughs or sneezes will either evaporate quickly in the air or be dragged by gravity down to the ground.

And the majority of those droplets, they reckoned, would land within one to two metres.

That is why it is said the greatest risks