As bioethanol demand rises, biodiversity will fall in Cerrado, study says

Half of Switzerland: that’s the size of Brazil’s Cerrado biome that would see its biodiversity plummet if global demand for ethanol consumption grows as projected. Up to 19,000 square kilometers (7,300 square miles) of this savanna-like ecosystem are expected to suffer a drastic reduction in mammalian species richness by the year 2030 due to changes in land use in the region, all to grow new sugarcane crops that are expected to be planted to meet rising demand for biofuels. This is what scientists from universities in the Netherlands and Italy discovered when they developed a special model to calculate the environmental impact of expanding sugarcane farming in Brazil. They brought together previous scientific projections on the development of the crop in Brazil and crossed them with data and occurrence maps of mammals throughout the region, enabling them to exactly determine the size of the area where the main effects will be felt. The calculations were based on changes in land use: if a type of vegetation is home to certain types of species, the introduction of sugarcane will change that scenario. The researchers found that, aside from being the biome with the largest land area at risk, the Cerrado will most likely see significant losses in the number of mammal species in smaller regions. For example, in one 425-km2 (164-mi2) section, biodiversity could drop by up to 100%. Another area of 2.7 km2 (10.4 mi2) could see a loss of between 50% and 100%. According to projections, endangered species like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

