As COVID-19 response batters sales, Indonesia’s shark fishery gets a respite

JAKARTA — Conservationists see an opportunity to strengthen oversight of the shark trade in Indonesia as fishing activity grinds to a halt amid the COVID-19 outbreak. West Nusa Tenggara province, home to one of the world’s biggest shark and ray markets, saw its trade in the species in the first quarter of 2020 drop by 68% from a year earlier, to less than 1,900 kilograms (4,200 pounds). Much of the shark and ray products from the province are exported to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the U.S. and elsewhere. “The current decline is due to falling demand, dropping prices, and piling stocks in warehouses,” Permana Yudiarso, head of the marine resources agency in Bali, which also oversees West Nusa Tenggara fisheries, told Mongabay. While acknowledging the economic value of the shark trade for fishermen, conservationists say the drop in the market presents an opportunity to evaluate and improve the fishery by beefing up monitoring and traceability efforts to protect the sustainability of wild populations. “I think fishers still hope to be able to catch fish, be it shark or other species, because so many people are involved in the fishery,” Ranny Ramadhani Yuneni, sharks and rays program officer at WWF Indonesia, told Mongabay. “But the most important thing is to support the sustainability of shark resources that have been threatened with extinction.” Indonesia has an action plan to protect sharks and rays, but experts say its implementation is voluntary and it lacks a strong legal foundation to help fund conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

