Takeover of Nigerian reserve highlights uphill battle to save forests

IJARE, Nigeria — The silver blade slides through the log laid over a metal bed beneath the sawmill machine. When the careful routine ends, one of the two operators pulls off a flat board, guided by instructions from a colleague. "Pull the plank out quickly!" he yells, his voice floating over the rattle of old machinery. "And then fix the logs back to match the teeth of the blade and move back." Sawmill chief Dare Ayesoro stands nearby on a wooden deck behind a heap of sawdust and a power generator. "Money is in the forest," he tells Mongabay with a bright grin that radiates contentment. Yet, what's success for Ayesoro is quite the opposite for conservationists who seek to protect Nigeria's vanishing forests. Workers process timber at a sawmill near Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve in southwestern Nigeria. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. Every month, logging trucks loaded to capacity deliver hundreds of logs to Ayesoro's sawmill in the town of Ijare, whose single machine churns out more than 200 planks daily and employs eight laborers when in full operation. Ayesoro explains how much of the timber processed by this sawmill, as well as hundreds of others across the state of Ondo in southwestern Nigeria, are sourced from protected forest reserves. One of these forest reserves is Akure-Ofosu, which lies some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Ijare and has been subject to some of the worst deforestation in the country. Between 2001 and 2018, the reserve lost 30% of…

