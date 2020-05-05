As visitors vanish, Madagascar’s protected areas suffer a ‘devastating’ blow

The COVID-19 crisis has wiped out half a billion dollars in expected tourism revenues for Madagascar since January, according to official estimates. For the megadiverse island nation, which struggles with extreme poverty and nurtures a fragile political stability, international tourism provides much-needed revenue. When President Andry Rajoelina came to power in January 2019, he promised to bring the country out of the woods after years of political instability. Tourism was vital to his strategy, a way to translate Madagascar’s reputation as a biodiversity hotspot into real and lasting benefits for its people. The vanishing tourists are only the tip of the iceberg. There is uncertainty around future funding for conservation in Madagascar, which leans heavily on foreign financing. At the same time protecting natural resources will become more challenging if economic hardship intensifies in one of the poorest countries in the world, experts said. The island nation stopped international flights on March 20 after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, and then declared a national public health emergency and shut down its three major cities: Antananarivo, Toamasina and Fianarantsoa. Starting April 20, restrictions have been gradually eased. Despite this, the impacts the world over and the vagaries of international travel have scrambled plans for foreign visitors. Carpet chameleons (Furcifer lateralis) endemic to Madagascar. Image by Rhett A. Butler The protected area network that secures Madagascar’s most important ecosystems and species is already under strain. Those protected areas that depend on tourism are especially hard hit. Ranomafana National Park, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

