Coronavirus: Calls to shut down 'dirty fur trade'

From BBC

Mink have contracted coronavirus, adding to the list of animals known to be at risk of catching the virus.

Mink at two fur farms in The Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago.

And last month, it was revealed that lions and tigers at a New York zoo had caught the disease from their keepers.

Coronavirus could be “catastrophic” for endangered wildlife and we must act now to protect them, says Dr Peta Hitchens of the University of Melbourne.

This includes thorough regulation of wildlife trade and trafficking, as well as protection of ecosystems where human encroachment and destruction “has resulted in increased interactions between us and wild animals”.

It’s not surprising that mink have been infected, she adds. The list of mammal species infected during the 2003 Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak numbers at least 16, including mink, palm civets, fruit bats, several species of horseshoe bat, red fox, wild boar, raccoon dog, and domestic cats and dogs.

Coronavirus: Calls to protect great apes from threat of infection Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease.

Officials in The Netherlands believe mink contracted the illness from farm workers and the farms have since been put into quarantine.

The creation of new mink farms was banned there in 2013, while existing mink fur farms have until 2024 to close.

Animal rights organisation Peta has written a letter to ministers calling for the farms to be shut down immediately: “Allowing mink farms to maintain business as usual for nearly four more years – in the face of a global crisis stemming from animal exploitation – would be inexcusable from the perspective of both the risk posed to humans and the harm inflicted on the mink themselves.”

Animal protection charity Humane Society International, which campaigns for a global end to the fur trade, has warned