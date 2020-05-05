Everything you need to know about the Amazon rainforest: an interview with Mark Plotkin

As Earth’s largest rainforest, the Amazon is the planet’s single greatest repository of biodiversity, houses the largest number of uncontacted indigenous tribes, and is home to the world’s mightiest river. It is also the engine that generates rainfall that sustains regional economies, sequesters upward of a hundred billion tons of carbon, and helps prevent hurricanes from striking the east coast of South America — services worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually to humanity. Yet the Amazon faces a range of dire threats, including rising deforestation and anti-environment policies in Brazil, widespread fragmentation and degradation, and the effects of climate change which scientists warn could tip the wet rainforest ecosystem to something much drier. Large-scale Amazon die-off could be devastating to the planet. A new book, The Amazon: What Everyone Needs to Know succinctly summarizes these issues but also adds important context, color, and factoids on why we should care about the fate of the Amazon. The Amazon: What Everyone Needs to Know is written by Mark Plotkin, one of the world’s most foremost experts on ethnobotany and the co-founder of the Amazon Conservation Team, a non-profit that works with indigenous communities to conserve rainforests in the Amazon and northern Colombia. In the early 2000s, Plotkin and the Amazon Conservation Team pioneered the use of GPS mapping, Google Earth, and other technologies to help tribes secure land rights and protect their ancestral forests. Plotkin talked about his new book during a May 2020 interview with Mongabay’s founder Rhett A. Butler.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

