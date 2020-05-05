Painstaking mapping initiative helps indigenous Peruvians defend their land

For the past five years, the indigenous Matsés people of the Peruvian Amazon region of Loreto toured their territory to draw up a complete map of everything that has cultural value to them. Their land is located in Yaquerana district, in the province of Requena, an area that borders Brazil. They georeferenced and created virtual maps of more than 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) of forests, rivers, headwaters, places of historical importance, and everything of value to the indigenous community. “This map will help us defend our territory. Many times, when the government wanted to allow oil companies to enter our lands, they told us that it was not our territory,” says Daniel Vela, head of the Matsés community. A plot with huicungo trees (Astrocaryum murumuru). Its seeds are used in cosmetics. Image courtesy of Acaté Amazon Conservation. The elders in the Matsés community protect and pass on their traditions. Image courtesy of Tui Anandi/Xapiri. The elders in the Matsés community protect and pass on their traditions. Image courtesy of Tui Anandi and Mike van Kruchten/Xapiri.A report created by experts from Acaté Amazon Conservation, an organization that facilitated the expeditions and accompanied the Matsés on the hikes to collect information across their entire territory, notes that before, they used to be guided by maps created by outsiders who left empty spaces and widely scattered points along the rivers. “For the Matsés, the blank areas on the maps are not voids but are the living heart of their territory,” the report…This article was originally published on Mongabay

