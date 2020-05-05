Soy made the Cerrado a breadbasket; climate change may end that

Bare ground in fields along the BR-020 in August 2019 awaits the planting of Brazil’s most lucrative export — soybeans. Image by Sarah Sax / Mongabay. A Mongabay team, Sarah Sax and Maurício Angelo, recently traveled to the Brazilian Cerrado to report on the impacts of booming agribusiness on the savanna environment and on the traditional people living there. This is the sixth story in a series telling what they found there. WESTERN BAHIA, Brazil — Drive seven hours north on the BR-020 from Brasília, Brazil’s capital city, to the fast-growing agro-industrial city of Luis Eduardo Magalhães in Western Bahia state and you notice two things. The first is how new and straight as an arrow the well-paved road becomes as you cross from Goias state to Western Bahia — a sure sign of significant recent infrastructure investments to spur on agribusiness there. The second thing you notice if traveling in August as we were, is how as soon as you enter Western Bahia, all vegetation disappears, giving way to endless brown, seemingly barren, fields cooking in the sun — most waiting to be planted with the cash crop that has transformed what was once one of Brazil’s most economically neglected regions into an agribusiness powerhouse; the Cerrado biome’s most valuable export commodity is soy. Since the mid-1970’s, Brazil has transformed itself from a net food importer to a globally essential food exporter. But this agricultural revolution has come at a high cost, both for the Amazon biome and also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay