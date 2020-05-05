Wildlife tourism workers in limbo as Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 shutdown continues

TISSAMAHARAMA, Sri Lanka – Yala National Park in southern Sri Lanka is the most visited wilderness area in the country. From the nearby town of Tissamaharama, would-be visitors leave before sunrise to reach the ticketing counter early. At a makeshift food outlet along this route, an elderly couple starts making crispy hoppers, a pancake-like snack, at 4 a.m. every day to serve these early birds. But since Sri Lanka closed its national parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the couple has lost their regular clientele, and their regular income. “There are a lot of people like this elderly couple who make a living by serving tourism that centers around Yala,” said H.G. Bandara, better known as Ali Banda, who works in the area as a safari jeep driver. “From curd sellers to those who repair safari jeeps, [people] are affected due to closure of the national park. I don’t have work these days, so I stay at home and plant some vegetables as it would at least help fulfill some of our daily needs.” Safari jeeps entering Wilpattu National Park, days before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of all national parks in Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Gerard Mendis. More than 700 safari jeeps offer tours inside Yala National Park. Most are financed through leasing facilities, leaving the owners struggling to pay the installments due to loss of income. This is despite the Sri Lankan government giving a grace period for such payments, P.D. Keerthi, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay