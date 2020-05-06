Aiming for conservation and development in a corner of Mexico’s Mayan jungle

José Ramírez Talango is a retired teacher and beekeeper. When he was a child he used to walk through the jungle to reach Laguna Chakanbakán in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo. There he would put his swimming skills to the test: he would float in the water while howler monkeys gave deafening concerts. Now, as he stands by the lagoon, the 57-year-old reflects on what his next challenge will be: managing the community’s newly declared conservation area. Near Quintana Roo’s border with the state of Campeche lies the town of Nicolás Bravo and the community land of the Laguna OM ejido, where Ramírez was born and raised. Much of the 75,000 hectares (185,000 acres) that belong to the ejido — a piece of land managed communally in a system supported by the state — still have forest cover and are part of the Mayan jungle. Ramírez and Leopoldo Santos Fajardo, president of Laguna OM, recall that for nearly four years, the 486 members of the ejido discussed the possibility that a good deal of community land would be designated as protected area, which would no longer permit the expansion of farmland and livestock pasture. Some, they admit, were opposed for fear that the government would expropriate their lands. They voted on the issue in an assembly and the majority accepted that part of their land would be declared a conservation area. This then led to the start of proceedings with the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

