Climate change: Could the coronavirus crisis spur a green recovery?

The Covid-19 lockdown has cut climate change emissions – for now. But some governments want to go further by harnessing their economic recovery plans to boost low-carbon industries. Their slogan is “Build Back Better”, but can they succeed?

I’ve just had a light bulb moment. The feisty little wren chirping loudly in the matted ivy outside my back door is telling us something important about global climate change.

That’s because, intertwined with the melodious notes of a robin, I can actually hear its song clearly.

Normally, both birds are muffled by the insistent rumble of traffic, but the din has been all but extinguished in the peace of lockdown.

The drop in traffic is a major contributor to the fall in planet-warming CO2 emissions we’ve witnessed globally.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, we accepted the dominance of traffic noise as an inevitable consequence of city living.

Now, we have sampled an alternative urban ambience.

Governments currently face a stark choice: bail out polluting businesses, using that as leverage to impose environmentally-minded reforms, or let them return to their carbon-intensive activities as an economic quick fix.

But many members of the public have little desire to return to the state of affairs before lockdown.

In a poll, a fifth of members of the motoring group the AA, said they would work more from home in future.

This has implications for the UK government’s £28bn road-building programme which assumes that traffic will rise by 1% per year – a conjecture that now looks unlikely.

The stay-at-home trend will be offset somewhat by nervous public transport users shunning trains for fear of infection, and by long-distance commuters who might decide that if they only need to visit the office three days a week, they’ll buy a home even further away.

