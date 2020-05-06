Coronavirus: Prof Neil Ferguson quits government role after 'undermining' lockdown

From BBC

Prof Neil Ferguson has quit as a government adviser on coronavirus after admitting an “error of judgement”.

Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted “undermining” the messages on social distancing.

The Telegraph reported that a woman he was said to be in a relationship with visited his home in lockdown.

His modelling of the virus’s transmission suggested 250,000 people could die without drastic action.

This led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce on 23 March that he was imposing widespread curbs on daily life aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Under those measures people were told to go out as little as possible, with partners who live separately later being told they should “ideally” stay in their own homes.

What are social distancing and self-isolation rules?

In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: “I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.

“I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies).

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing.”

He also called the government advice on social distancing “unequivocal”, adding that it was there “to protect all of us”.

The Telegraph reported that Antonia Staats visited his home on at least two occasions during the lockdown.

Security Minister James Brokenshire told the BBC, while he was “sad to see this development”, Prof Ferguson had “taken the right course of action” by resigning.

Mr Brokenshire also stressed the importance of “ensuring there is a clarity of message on upholding the rules and requirements on social distancing and just why that matters so much in terms of protecting our