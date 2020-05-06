England bad at penalties? Think again – say the Germans

From BBC

Chris Waddle blazing one over the bar in Turin, Gareth Southgate’s side-foot effort parried by Andreas Kopke, Ashley Cole bested by Gianluigi Buffon – England have a long and painful history of exiting major tournaments because of missed penalties.

With football currently suspended, fans have recently been “treated” to either reliving or experiencing for the first time some of these defeats via televised repeats. All in the name of “nostalgia”.

The Three Lions have won just three of the nine shootouts in which they have taken part at a World Cup, European Championships or Nations League tournament – the first was over Spain in the Euro ’96 quarter-finals and was their only triumph in seven attempts.

But is there cause for optimism with the last two coming in their last two victories – against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and then over Switzerland in last year’s Nations League.

Maybe. Maybe not.

While a new study points out England have scored 90% of penalties taken during a game, that falls to 60% in shootouts. Or to put it more simply, England score, on average, just three of the five penalties taken in a shootout when the pressure ramps up that little bit more.

England’s conversion rate during a game is above the average across all nations, but the shootout score is 10% below par – according to the research carried out in Germany.

By way of comparison, the research also showed that England’s nemesis Germany performed 10% better with penalties in shootouts at major tournaments (85.2%) than they did in games (75%).

