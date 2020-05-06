How the Covid-19 pandemic is threatening Africa’s wildlife

From BBC

A wildlife catastrophe is unfolding in Africa, according to park rangers and conservation experts.

They say the closure of safari tourism, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is decimating the industry, and leading to an increase in poaching.

The African tourism industry is worth almost $30 billion a year and employs almost four million people.

Experts and rangers on the ground say they are seeing a surge in poaching as thousands of unemployed people dependent on the industry turn to wild animals for food.

They also fear an upsurge in more organised poaching of endangered species.

Reporter: Claire Marshall , producer and editor: Rachel Price.

Additional camerawork by Jeff Waweru of Tusk.