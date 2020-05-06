Indigenous solutions to climate crisis could lie in archaeology, experts say

For the first time last August, indigenous groups felt the global community was taking seriously their potential contributions to climate crisis policy. Indigenous peoples have long been labeled among the “most vulnerable” to climate impacts, but considering the local knowledge accumulated over millennia was another question, scientists and native groups have said. Now, two archaeologists – a professor and museum curator — are urging policymakers to look to their field to determine the origins of vulnerability and uncover local solutions. Indigenous men from different communities greet each other at an assembly in April 2019 in Ecuador. Photo by Kimberley Brown for Mongabay. “There’s plenty of opportunity to draw on a huge resource, which is centuries and, in many cases, thousands of years of strategizing and experimenting with what works and what doesn’t work in a particular landscape to deal with climate change,” Kristina Douglass, archaeologist at Pennsylvania State University, said in an interview. Unearthing oral histories and a rich archaeological record can lead to more accurate markers of vulnerability and may unlock more precise methods to address climate impacts, Douglass writes in a recent paper with Jago Cooper, curator of the Americas section at the British Museum. “We identified the islands in the Caribbean and the southwestern Indian Ocean that are extremely vulnerable, particularly because they have these colonial legacies that have really lessened peoples’ ability to access long-term knowledge of environmental change,” Douglass says. The U.N. ranks indigenous peoples on the world’s islands among the most vulnerable to climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

