Researchers miss out on sperm whale superpod in Sri Lanka amid pandemic

KALPITIYA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka is known for the blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus) that occur throughout the year in the waters around this Indian Ocean island. But a lesser-known fact is that this biodiversity hotspot is also, for a brief time of the year, a gathering spot for massive groups of sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), the largest toothed whale and marine predator. Superpods, as these congregations of hundreds of sperm whales are known, have long been recorded in Sri Lankan waters, but were previously thought to be sporadic. Years of research by conservation biologist Ranil Nanayakkara of Biodiversity Education and Research (BEAR) established that these superpods are an annual event, occurring in the Gulf of Mannar on the island's northwestern coast. Data gathered from research expeditions since 2010 indicate the peak of the superpod season this year would have run from March 15 to April 20. But researchers missed out on observing the pod, amid a nationwide lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Battle of the giants: Transient killer whales feed on marine mammals and follow sperm whale superpods. Researchers witnessed an epic battle in 2017 when an army of male sperm whales shielded smaller females and calves from an organized attack by killer whales. Image courtesy of Ranil Nanayakkara. "Since 2010, every year we monitor superpods, behavior of the group, take photos for identification and record their codas using hydrophones," Nanayakkara told Mongabay. "But due to COVID-19, we lost year 2020 superpod season, creating a void in…

