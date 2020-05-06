Tom Cruise: Filming in space and four of his other memorable stunts

From BBC

Tom Cruise is hoping to blast into the Hollywood record books by shooting the first action movie in space.

Nasa is working with Cruise to film aboard the International Space Station.

There are no details of the film, but Deadline – which first reported the story – said it would not be a new instalment of Mission: Impossible.

The report also said Cruise, 57, is also working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which will transport two US astronauts to the ISS for Nasa later this month.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter: “Nasa is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station!”

Musk replied to say the project “should be a lot of fun!”

Cruise played an astronaut in 2013 film Oblivion, when he safeguarded Earth’s natural resources from alien invaders.

He also narrated the 2002 Imax documentary Space Station 3D. It’s not known when the star will blast off to the ISS for real.

Despite the pandemic, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is due to take Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on 27 May. The spacecraft can accommodate seven people.

Risky business: 4 daredevil stunts from Cruise’s career

By Ian Youngs, entertainment reporter

As well as being one of Hollywood’s most popular action heroes, Cruise is known as a daredevil who does many of his own stunts.

In an interview about his new Top Gun sequel, co-star Miles Teller says: “I think when Tom hears that something’s impossible or can’t be done, that’s when he gets to work.”

That sounds not unlike his Mission: Impossible character Ethan Hunt, who has been seen in many of the most daring scenes.

1. Leaping off a roof (and breaking an ankle)

In 2017, he broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another (attached to a cable) for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Despite instantly knowing he