Authorities seize record 26 tons of illegal shark fins in Hong Kong

Customs officials in Hong Kong have seized 26 tons of shark fins from an estimated 38,500 sharks classified as vulnerable and protected species — the biggest shipment ever to be intercepted in the region, according to a press release published May 6. This is more than double the amount of all fins seized in 31 shipments in Hong Kong in 2019, which totaled 12 tons. This recent shipment, which came from Ecuador, is valued at HK$8.6 million ($1.1 million), Danny Cheung Kwok-yin, divisional commander of marine investigation at Hong Kong Customs, told Mongabay. HK customs officials, including Danny Cheung Kwok-yin (center), standing in front of the 26 tons of shark fins seized in Hong Kong in early May 2020. Image by HK Customs. An official from the Agriculture Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) identified the shipment to contain fins from 31,000 thresher sharks (Alopias vulpinus) and 7,500 silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis), which are both listed as vulnerable species by the IUCN and protected by CITES, an international treaty to prevent the illegal trade in endangered animals and plants. There was also a small portion of fins from species that are not protected under CITES, and these may have been used for cover, Cheung said. The shark fins were packed into 773 nylon bags and stowed in two containers, Cheung said. The customs declaration stated that the containers held “pescado seco,” meaning “dried fish,” but the fact that it was written in Spanish roused suspicion since English is normally used on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

