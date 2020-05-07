Certain landscapes show resistance to ash dieback

From BBC

A study suggests that some types of environment help block the spread of ash dieback disease, which threatens millions of ash trees in the UK.

Landscapes with hedgerows and woods made up of several types of tree resisted the pathogen better than areas where ash trees predominated.

The deadly fungus had been present in Europe for a number of decades before it arrived in the UK in 2012.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Ecology.

Ash trees are one of the UK’s most abundant tree species. And it’s estimated that ash dieback, could cost the UK economy billions of pounds.

The fungus that causes ash dieback causes the loss of leaves and leads to parts of the tree dying.

The researchers looked at the disease’s progress in an area of north-eastern France, monitoring the initial stages of its spread during 2012, which was about two years after the fungus was first recorded in the area.

They then assessed the same area again between 2016 and 2018 once the disease had a chance to establish itself in the countryside.

Benoit Marcais, director of research at the French National Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAE) explained that understanding how the landscape affected the spread and severity of the tree disease was important from a scientific and practical point of view.

“(The) arrival of ash dieback close to my lab in a diversified landscape, with ashes in contrasting situations, offered a good opportunity to make some progress in the question,” he said.

Rising from the ashes

Referred to as the common or European ash, the tree – the UK’s only native ash species – is scientifically known as Fraxinus excelsior.

Within the UK, it is the third most abundant species of broadleaved tree (after oak and birch), covering