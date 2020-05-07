Climate activists spray 'fake oil' onto Barclays HQ in London's Canary Wharf

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group sprayed “fake oil” onto the Barclays headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf on Thursday, calling on the bank to divest from fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion said the biodegradable and vegan “oil” was sprayed onto Barclays. During the protest, the group said its activists were social distancing in accordance with guidelines on the coronavirus.

The activists unfurled a banner saying “Stop Fossil Fuels”.