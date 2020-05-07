DNA detective work reveals where in the ocean shark fins came from

In 2013, Demian Chapman ambled down the streets in the Sheung Wan district in Hong Kong, where thousands of yellowed shark fins were drying on the sidewalk, or packed in clear plastic bags, ready for a quick sale. “I saw more sharks in the form of fins on the street in one afternoon than I had in an entire career working in the ocean,” Chapman, a scientist at Florida International University, told Mongabay. “I asked myself, ‘What can I do as a geneticist to unlock this trade?’” Shark fins being dried on the street in Hong Kong. Image by Ocean Asia. As many as 73 million sharks end up in the global shark fin trade each year, with the fish being killed 30 times faster than they can reproduce, according to a report by the Washington, D.C.-based NGO Oceana. Fishermen mainly target sharks for their fins, which are used to make shark fin soup, a luxury food item that can fetch exorbitant prices. The fins are so valuable, it’s become a common practice for fishermen to cut off the fins from a living shark, then throw the animal back into the water, where the sharks, unable to swim, will slowly drown. More than 70% of the fins that end up in Hong Kong come from vulnerable or endangered species, including scalloped hammerheads (Sphyrna lewini), great hammerheads (Sphyrna mokarran), and oceanic whitetips (Carcharhinus longimanus), despite the fact that they’re protected by CITES, an international treaty used to prevent endangered animals and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

