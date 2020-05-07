EU, Swiss carbon trading link mechanism postponed

LONDON (Reuters) – The launch of a provisional mechanism for the transfer of carbon permits between Switzerland and the European Union’s emissions trading system has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the EU Commission said.

The linking agreement between the EU and Switzerland entered into force in January. For linking to happen, the EU Commission wanted a provisional mechanism for the transfer of permits to be in place by May.

However, this has been postponed until September, the Commission said.