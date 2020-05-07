For Philippine farmers reeling from disasters, lockdown is another pain point

ALBAY, Philippines — Ramon Oliva, a rice farmer from the Philippine province of Camarines Sur, has been tasked to look after the main dam at Mount Isarog in the town of Pili. The dam provides water to irrigate 34 hectares (84 acres) of rice farms in the village of Concepcion Grande in Naga City, some 385 kilometers (240 miles) south of the capital, Manila. Oliva visits the facility twice a week but has been shut out of the dam since March 16, following a lockdown, or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), imposed by the national government to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected 10,343 people and caused 685 deaths in the Philippines as of May 7. The stringent measures aren’t surprising; in the Bicol region, which covers six provinces, a total of 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded as of May 6. “Not being able to maintain the irrigation facility will have a devastating impact on our rice farms,” Oliva tells Mongabay. “We’re harvesting by the end of May. If I don’t look after the irrigation, the farms will dry up.” He was only able to access the dam in the first week of April through a renewable certificate; the latest will expire on May 31. These restrictions come on top of bigger problems local farmers face: the fields in town have been hit by extreme weather events. The past two years have been difficult for low-income farmers like Oliva, as they reel from successive typhoons and El Niño-driven droughts. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

