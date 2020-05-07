Forest clearing proceeds for dam in Sumatra despite locals’ land claims

DELI SERDANG, Indonesia — A forest in Indonesia’s Sumatra Island is being cleared to build access roads for a state-funded dam project that has been bogged down by disputes over land acquisition. The Lau Simeme dam project made headlines recently following the drowning there of a local fisherman and a construction worker during a flash flood. The incident, which occurred April 14 in Deli Serdang district, North Sumatra province, also left a second construction worker missing and feared dead. “They fell into the dam during the flash flood,” said Hisar Turnip, a spokesman for the search and rescue department in Medan, the provincial capital. A search and rescue team prepares to look for a missing victim of a drowning incident in the Lau Simeme dam. Image by Barita News Lumbanbatu. The project kicked off in 2017 after the public works ministry had obtained a lease, known by its Indonesian acronym IPPKH, to develop the area, which is designated as a production forest by the government. It is one of the 65 dam projects to be developed by the government throughout Indonesia. Another one in North Sumatra is the controversial Batang Toru hydropower dam, located in the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan. At least 22 kilometers (14 miles) of roads to support the dam have been constructed by clearing trees in the forest. Once completed, the dam and hydropower plant will occupy 420 hectares (1,040 acres) of land. Activists say the project will affect at least 250…This article was originally published on Mongabay

