The mining map: Who’s eyeing the gold on Brazil’s indigenous lands?

President Jair Bolsonaro has made clear on multiple occasions that Brazil’s indigenous territories should be opened for mining and other resource exploitation, justifying such a move as a boost for the economy. This kind of activity is currently prohibited under Brazil’s Federal Constitution of 1988 and goes against the will of many indigenous peoples. Indigenous territories are protected by law and considered to play a major role in preserving the Amazon rainforest. In February, Bolsonaro took a step forward in his plan, proposing a bill known as PL 191/2020 that would allow commercial mining in indigenous territories. The bill has been challenged by indigenous groups and environmental organizations, and is unpopular with the public. Still, Bolsonaro calls mining inside indigenous reservations “a dream” of his and says that “indigenous people are just as Brazilian as we all are” and therefore have the same “needs” as the rest of the people. But who are the real potential beneficiaries of mining on indigenous lands? A recent analysis of data from the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) and the National Mining Agency (ANM) by Agência Pública has revealed not only the names of individuals and companies requesting authorization to mine on indigenous territories, but also that there’s been an increase in such applications in these areas in 2019, reversing the trend of previous years. Private individuals and companies are required to request authorization through the ANM before being allowed to engage in exploration of minerals or any other subsoil resources in Brazil. The process…This article was originally published on Mongabay

