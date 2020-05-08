Activists challenge Indonesia deregulation bill that threatens environment

JAKARTA — Activists in Indonesia have filed a legal challenge to stop legislation that would dismantle environmental protections in favor of facilitating business. A coalition of civil society groups filed their lawsuit April 30 with a court in Jakarta in a bid to halt parliamentary deliberations of the so-called omnibus bill, which the government wants parliament to pass this month. The bill contains more than 1,000 proposed amendments to at least 79 existing laws that, among other points, prescribe lighter penalties for environmental violations; scrap a requirement for environmental impact assessments; vastly deregulate the mining industry; and make it easier to rezone coastal areas for development. The subject of the activists’ lawsuit is a letter sent by President Joko Widodo to parliament on Feb. 12, serving as notification of the government’s submission of the bill to parliament. If the court finds in favor of the plaintiffs and annuls the letter, the deliberation of the bill will have to be stopped, according to Arif Maulana, the director of the Jakarta chapter of Indonesian Legal Aid Institute (YLBHI), one of the groups in the coalition. “The public should have been involved since the drafting process,” Arif said. “The information has to be open and easily accessible.” Instead, he said, the government largely limited its discussions of the bill with industry representatives. The task force it established to draw up the draft is dominated by businesspeople and led by the chair of the Indonesian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). “The people affected by this bill aren’t heard at all, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

