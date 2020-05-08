Get sick or go hungry? Workers face dilemma at Freeport’s Grasberg mine

Thousands of workers at the world’s largest copper and gold mine, run by U.S.-based Freeport McMoRan in the Indonesian province of Papua, have been instructed to remain on the company’s premises or risk being furloughed without pay, amid an outbreak at the mine that has seen 56 employees test positive for COVID-19, with one death, in recent weeks. Freeport announced the test results last week, telling reporters that the outbreak had been detected in mid-March after an employee tested positive for the disease, prompting the firm to test 400 workers living in the same barracks. “One by one, they were picked up at the barracks, and then sent into quarantine,” an underground worker at the mine told Mongabay by phone. “We are panicked.” The mine, known as Grasberg, has emerged as one of the worst coronavirus clusters on the Indonesian part of the giant island of New Guinea. Three hundred and five people in Papua and neighboring West Papua province have tested positive for the disease, with seven deaths, according to the national COVID-19 task force. The two provinces have taken aggressive measures to stop the virus, imposing travel restrictions on most air and sea travel. The region is one of the remotest in Indonesia, with scant public health facilities and isolated indigenous communities who could be particularly vulnerable to the disease. Freeport’s Grasberg mine in Papua. Image by AK Rockefeller/Wikimedia Commons. Indonesia as a whole has seen 930 coronavirus deaths, more than any Asian country besides China. Some countries,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

