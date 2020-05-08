Government to urge us all to walk and cycle more

From BBC

We need to protect the public transport network as lockdown is lifted, the UK Transport Secretary is expected to say at a press conference on Saturday.

The BBC understands Grant Shapps will encourage the public to continue to work from home if they can.

Those people who need to travel into a workplace will be urged to consider choosing more active ways to travel like walking and cycling.

The intention is to take pressure off roads and public transport networks.

It is believed that Mr Shapps will talk about using the unique “opportunity” of the lockdown restrictions to change the way we get to work.

Big challenges

How we will travel while maintaining social distancing is one of the biggest challenges the government faces as it seeks to start to lift the lockdown.

Maintaining the two-metre rule will mean buses, trains and tubes will be able to carry far fewer passengers.

Their capacity could be reduced by as much as 90%, according to some estimates.

There have been fewer buses and trains scheduled during the lockdown, so it will take time to restore normal services.

Many commuters will also be concerned about the safety of crowded buses and trains but, if more people try to commute into work in their cars, the roads are likely to become choked with traffic.

The solution, Grant Shapps is expected to say, is for us all to walk and cycle more.

The BBC understands that the proposal to increase what the government is calling “active travel” will be presented as an opportunity for us all to live “cleaner, greener, healthier lives”.

Mr Shapps is likely to announce extra funding for local authorities to pay for alterations to the road network to facilitate this move to more active ways to get around.

He is also expected to announce plans to give local authorities new powers