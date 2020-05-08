How Indonesia’s omnibus bill may impact fisheries compliance and enforcement (commentary)

Indonesia’s parliament is reviewing a new bill on job creation that will amend and repeal provisions from 77 existing laws and combine them into a single piece of legislation. This concept, known as an omnibus bill, has been practiced in many countries with various purposes, ranging from creating simplification in legislature to controversial intentions, such as to enact objectionable provisions. It has already been manifested in some existing Indonesian laws, for example, the Regional Autonomy Law. However, that was different from the draft of the job creation bill because it only embraces one substantive matter. As for the job creation bill, many have actively voiced criticism as it combines a number of controversial subjects that seem unrelated to the title of the law. For the fisheries sector, the draft will cause, among other things, concentration of authority with the central government; transformation of the licensing system; and a paradigm shift in sanctioning. Those changes will be detrimental to the effectiveness of law enforcement in the fisheries sector for several reasons. The STS-50 vessel notorious for illegal fishing around the world. Image courtesy of Indonesia’s Marine and Fisheries Ministry. First, the centralization of authority and transformation of the licensing system can cause ineffectiveness in monitoring and supervision of licensed activities. Based on the draft, licensing authority will be held by the central government, which is defined as the president who is assisted by the vice president and Ministers. Supposedly, a government body under the president will be the one that issues…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay