Indonesia lifts export ban on baby lobsters aimed to protect wild population

JAKARTA — Indonesia will start exporting baby lobsters after a previous ban aimed at conserving the wild population of the crustacean was lifted by the fisheries ministry. Minister Edhy Prabowo on May 4 signed a decree allowing the resumption of exports of non-pigmented post-larval lobsters of the genus Puerulus (commonly known as whip lobsters) and of baby lobsters of the genus Panulirus. Edhy’s predecessor, Susi Pudjiastuti, had imposed the export ban in 2016 in an effort to replenish Indonesia’s lobster stocks. Edhy, who has feuded publicly with Susi on several issues since taking office last year, first touted the plan to end the ban last December, saying he wanted to cater to small fishermen who depended on export markets. He also said Susi’s ban had failed to tackle the illegal lobster market. Indonesia lacks the infrastructure for cultivating lobsters to boost the fisheries sector. Image by Melati Kaye/Mongabay Indonesia. Between January and October 2016, authorities reported smuggling cases involving 800,000 lobster larvae valued at 124.8 billion rupiah ($8.3 million). The larvae are typically sold to buyers in Vietnam, Singapore and China, where they can be raised and sold at much higher prices. Experts and observers, including Susi, have criticized Edhy’s decision, saying the lack of monitoring and law enforcement in the export chain, coupled with inadequate infrastructure to develop a viable lobster aquaculture in an aquaculture industry domestically, threatens to deplete the wild population. A key topic of debate is the survival rate of these wild baby lobsters which, according…This article was originally published on Mongabay

