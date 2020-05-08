Insects decline on land, fare better in water, study finds

Insects touch nearly every corner of life on this planet, filling endless functional roles and providing services too vast to name — and they are disappearing. According to the largest study of insect populations to date, published in the journal Science, insect populations on land are decreasing by 0.92% per year. This number may seem small, but it amounts to 24% fewer insects in 30 years and 50% fewer in 75 years, a significant decline. This study comes on the heels of scientists’ warning to humanity on insect extinctions, in which 30 scientists from around the world express their deep concerns about global insect declines and warn that we are pushing many ecosystems beyond the point of recovery. Insects, they assert, provide irreplaceable services, and urgent action must be taken to save both ecosystems and humanity. The global number of land-dwelling insects is in decline. Image by Gabriele Rada. “Insect declines happen in a quiet way and we don’t take notice from one year to the next,” Roel van Klink, first author of the Science study and a scientist at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Leipzig University, said in a statement. “It’s like going back to the place where you grew up. It’s only because you haven’t been there for years that you suddenly realize how much has changed, and all too often not for the better.” While the year-to-year decline of insects may be largely imperceptible, people have noted that fewer bugs appear to be splattered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

