World lost forest ‘the size of Libya’ since 1990, FAO says

The world has lost 178 million hectares (439 million acres) of forest cover over the past 20 years, which the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) equated to as “about the size of Libya” in key findings from self-reported assessments it collects from more than 260 countries and territories every five years. The Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) will be published in June, and relies on countries to provide data on areas such as forest coverage, management, stocks and ownership. The preliminary paper refers to the data as the “backbone” of the overall assessment, and says it is “obtained through a transparent, traceable reporting process and a well-established network of officially nominated national correspondents.” Huge logs of imported African timber sit on the side of a road in Van Diem, Vietnam. Photo by Michael Tatarski/Mongabay In addition to the loss of the 178 million hectares of forest since 1990, the new report found that the largest annual rate of net forest loss was found across Africa, with 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million acres) lost between 2010 and 2020. Next was South America, with 2.6 million hectares (6.4 million acres). Conversely, “Asia had the highest net gain of forest area in 2010-2020, followed by Oceania and Europe,” the paper said. The rate of deforestation slowed from 7.8 million hectares (19.2 million acres) per year between 1990 and 2000, to 4.7 million hectares (11.6 million acres) per year from 2010 up to 2020. The paper attributed this slowdown to afforestation and natural…This article was originally published on Mongabay

