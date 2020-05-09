Sri Lanka’s marbled rock frog may not be on brink of extinction, modeling suggests

UDUDUMBARA, Sri Lanka — Twelve years ago, as a young undergraduate, Kanishka Ukuwela was trekking with his colleagues in the Ududumbara area along the 18 Hairpin Bends, a 6-kilometer (4-mile) ribbon of road in central Sri Lanka, and was surprised to find a rock frog by the roadside. They didn’t think it was one of the critically endangered rock frog species, commonly known as the marbled rock frog or Kirtisinghe’s rock frog (Nannophyrs marmorata), but still noted the sighting and the location. They returned to the region for more surveys in 2008 and again in 2016, this time as a team of young researchers. From that latest survey, they brought back fingertip tissues from the frogs they found to confirm whether it was the same species they’d spotted the previous years. There are four known species in the genus Nannophrys, all of them endemic to Sri Lanka. (One of the four, N. guentheri, is considered extinct, having not been seen in more than a century.) N. marmorata was thought to be largely restricted to the Pitawala Pathana area of the Knuckles Conservation Forest (KCF). But the confirmation lead researcher Kanishka Ukuwela and team obtained from DNA tests on the tissue samples and measurements taken of specimens in the field established that the species is found across a wider range than previously thought. That finding, in a paper recently published in the Russian Journal of Herpetology, has led the researchers to recommend that the marbled rock frog be removed from the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

