New bill could legalize ‘land banking’ by Indonesian plantation firms

A little-known provision in a sweeping deregulation package now before the Indonesian parliament could make it easier for plantation firms to preserve forests within the areas they have been licensed to manage — or fuel a new wave of speculative "land banking" by large corporations. The amendment, part of the "omnibus" bill on job creation, would eliminate an article in the 2014 Plantation Act requiring firms to use 30% of their land concessions within three years and plant 100% within six years, or risk having the land deemed as "abandoned," seized by the state and given to someone else to develop. The provision — Article 30 of the omnibus bill would delete Article 16 of the Plantation Act — has been overlooked amid a furor over a wide range of amendments in the bill, including an overhaul of the licensing process for natural resource projects that would loosen environmental safeguards and concentrate power in the hands of Jakarta. Before the coronavirus outbreak made large gatherings unfeasible, the bill, and similar ones that preceded it, prompted mass protests by student groups, labor unions and indigenous communities. Lawmakers have cited the need to boost the economy amid the pandemic as a justification for moving forward with proceedings on the bill. Eliminating the rule could have major implications for how palm oil companies manage land. Indonesia is the world's top producer and exporter of the commodity, used in everything from processed foods and cosmetics to biofuels.

