Canadian company positions for mining ban lift in Argentine province

Like much of the world, Argentina remains locked down, its citizens more or less homebound due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the torpor, Yamana Gold, a Canada-based mining company, has forged a new partnership around a gold mining project in the Patagonian province of Chubut. The move has led activists to accuse Yamana of taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to inch toward a rollback of a 17-year ban on mining in the province. Protest against the Suyai gold project in Esquel, Argentina on May 4, 2020. Image by Cristina Aguero. Yamana Gold said on April 28 that it had agreed to let a privately held real estate and investment company acquire up to 40% of Yamana’s stake in the Suyai gold project near the town of Esquel. Under the agreement, this company, owned by Argentine businessmen Eduardo Elsztain and Saúl Zang, will be in charge of obtaining permits and “all environmental, social, and governance” issues, according to a statement from the company. But mining hasn’t been legal in Chubut province since 2003. That year, a local civil society group, now known as “No a la Mina Esquel” — literally, “no to the Esquel mine” — began regular protests held on the fourth day of each month to stop an earlier version of the project. The project was controlled at the time by U.S.-based Meridian Gold, which would later merge with Yamana. In a referendum, 82% of voters cast ballots against allowing the project to move forward. Later, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

