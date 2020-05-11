In defense of bats in a COVID world (commentary)

Much is being said lately about wild animals and epidemics these days. And it is true, the majority of viral emergent epidemics start in animals and are passed on to humans, in what is called a “zoonotic” transmission. Humans are the perfect target for epidemics, pathogens and parasites. We are many, mobile, and live in large concentrations. As the zoologist Russell Mittermeier describes it, we are the “meat market” for them. Bats on a screen. Photo by Andy Whitworth. It is important to realize that the risk is not only posed by wildlife species, as some media suggest. Domestic and domesticated animals, including those closest to us, might be even more dangerous. Pigs, cows, chickens, salmon, dogs, and cats are by far the most abundant animals on earth (60% of animal biomass). It is not surprising that we have already had many epidemic outbreaks that originated from them, as was the case with the swine flu, avian influenza, and mad cow disease, among others. Our obsession with eating meat has its consequences. But it is quite surprising that, from all the different animal species (excluding insects and other invertebrates), our attention in relation to zoonosis has focused mainly on one group: bats. Apart from the possibility that COVID-19 may have been passed on from one bat to humans (perhaps with pangolins as intermediaries), these animals never were on the list of our favorites, as pandas, marine turtles, or whales may be. We fear bats, and in general, reject them and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay