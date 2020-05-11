Indonesian environmental poet and Dayak leader Yohanes Terang, 1956-2020

Yohanes Terang, the well-known and respected Dayak poet who took up social and environmental activism long before it became a mainstream concern in West Kalimantan, Indonesia Pak (Mr) Yohanes, as he was generally known, was for decades a driving force for improved recognition of community land rights, sustainability in small-and industrial-scale agriculture, and environmental conservation in West Kalimantan. He was also an inspirational poet, writing in Indonesian about the relationship between people and nature, and the challenges currently faced by both humanity and nature. Yohanes Terang, which aptly translates as “John the Light”, was born in the small village of Banjur, West Kalimantan, in November 1956. He was schooled to junior high school level but always maintained a great appetite for learning. In his early 20s, he became active as an agricultural innovator and community organizer, starting to push his ideas about the crucial role healthy ecosystems play in functioning agriculture. He also developed an interest in organic agriculture, the use and cultivation of medicinal plants, as well as acupressure techniques. Yohanes Terang writing his poetry in his Manjau home. © Douglas Sheil From 1987 to 2006, Pak Yohannes was the village head in Lamang Satong. He became heavily involved in the many discussions and decisions about the rapid land changes that were taking place around his village. He facilitated discussions between palm oil and mining companies that started to obtain licenses from the local government in the lands that traditionally belonged to his village. He was also one of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

