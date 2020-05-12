Amazon indigenous leader: Our survival is at stake. You can help (commentary)

I used my Brazilian name above, but in my community, I am known as Wino Këyashëni. I belong to the Marubo people, one of the seven ethnic groups that inhabit the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land in the western end of the state of Amazonas. Our land is home to the world’s largest number of groups of uncontacted indigenous people. On behalf of all of my brothers and sisters here, I beg you to help us protect ourselves from the new coronavirus. If we don’t raise the alarm now, our peoples and cultures could disappear from the planet. In the mid-1970s, the Brazilian government determined that the uncontacted Matis people, one of the other groups that shares this indigenous territory, were “an obstacle to development” and began constructing a federal road through their communities. The team responsible for the work infected the Matis with the flu. In weeks, more than three quarters of the Matis died. Eyewitness reports describe children trying to breastfeed on the bodies of mothers who died days before. The Javari river as it forms a border between Peru and Brazil. Courtesy of Google Earth. Today, we do not have any confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our territory, but I fear it’s just a matter of days before we do. There are confirmed cases in the neighboring cities of Atalaia do Norte, Benjamin Constant, Tabatinga, and Cruzeiro do Sul. And there are now nine confirmed cases and three confirmed deaths in other remote indigenous territories in Brazil.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay